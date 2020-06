Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool tennis court

Cozy condo on Country Club living! Enjoy 3 pools, fitness facilities, 4 tennis courts, Cafe/bar on site, 18 hole par-3 golf course (on small fee), 24/7 gate attendant and all this community has to offer for you! Just minutes from I-75. I-85 downtown, airport, GA Tech. Bonus sun room. Water, sewer and trash pick up are included in rent. Washer and dryer. Pets allowed. This is a non smoking unit.