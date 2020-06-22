All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1392 Kenilworth Drive South West

1392 Kenilworth Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1392 Kenilworth Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Great Location! Must see this Beautiful RENOVATED 3 bedroom 1 bath Home with everything NEW in the property. Blocks away from WESTSIDE BELTLINE Trail, Schools and Parks. Kitchen w/ New Dark wood Cabinets, High-end appliances including a Double door Large Refrigerator. New HARDWOOD Flooring in the main living area. NEW CARPET in the bedrooms. New Interior Paint, New and Top of the line WASHER/DRYER. provided. Everything you are looking for in a new home! Close to I-75/I-85/I-20 - The Beltline, Downtown, Midtown, Marta &amp;amp; Hartsfield Jackson Airport!! Must See! Please Call 404-609-1929 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: S. Nicole Robinson New air conditioner. New ceiling fans. New Appliances. New clothes washer and dryer. New kitchen cabinets. New ceramic tile. New laminate flooring. New carpeting New doors. New windows. New electrical wiring. New plumbing. New hot water tank. New roof. Fresh paint throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West have any available units?
1392 Kenilworth Drive South West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West have?
Some of 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West currently offering any rent specials?
1392 Kenilworth Drive South West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West pet-friendly?
No, 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West offer parking?
No, 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West does not offer parking.
Does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West have a pool?
No, 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West does not have a pool.
Does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West have accessible units?
No, 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West does not have accessible units.
Does 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West have units with dishwashers?
No, 1392 Kenilworth Drive South West does not have units with dishwashers.
