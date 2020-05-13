1381 Newton Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

A GAP Boutique Home; 4 bed/3.5 bath in East Atlanta Village with 2 Car Garage & Street Parking. Hardwoods throughout. Main level has great room, drop zone, large walk-in pantry, 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen with island, rear deck, wrap around porch, and ensuite bedrooms. Upper level has a master suite with city view balcony, custom built closets, tiled master bath with separate tub and shower, water closet and double vanity. Two large bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Available for Move In After Jan 6th.