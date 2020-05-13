All apartments in Atlanta
1381 Newton Avenue SE

1381 Newton Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1381 Newton Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30316
East Atlanta

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
A GAP Boutique Home; 4 bed/3.5 bath in East Atlanta Village with 2 Car Garage & Street Parking. Hardwoods throughout. Main level has great room, drop zone, large walk-in pantry, 1/2 bath, eat in kitchen with island, rear deck, wrap around porch, and ensuite bedrooms. Upper level has a master suite with city view balcony, custom built closets, tiled master bath with separate tub and shower, water closet and double vanity. Two large bedrooms with a jack and jill bath and laundry room complete the upper level. Available for Move In After Jan 6th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1381 Newton Avenue SE have any available units?
1381 Newton Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1381 Newton Avenue SE have?
Some of 1381 Newton Avenue SE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1381 Newton Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1381 Newton Avenue SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1381 Newton Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1381 Newton Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1381 Newton Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1381 Newton Avenue SE offers parking.
Does 1381 Newton Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1381 Newton Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1381 Newton Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1381 Newton Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1381 Newton Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1381 Newton Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1381 Newton Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1381 Newton Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.

