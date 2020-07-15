137 Dearborn St

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated community garden fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities community garden

Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow nestled within the Kirkwood Urban Forest, a 7 minute walk to cafes and restaurants. Live on a private, quiet street that is walking distance to Drew Charter School, East Lake Family YMCA, and by the rapidly developing Memorial Drive Corridor! S/S appliances, carrera marble countertops. Large walk-in master closet. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea while sitting on the deck overlooking the trees and your spacious fenced backyard. Walk the wooded paths and community garden in the five acre forest reserve abutting your backyard.