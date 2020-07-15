All apartments in Atlanta
137 Dearborn St
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:16 AM

137 Dearborn St

137 Dearborn Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

137 Dearborn Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Kirkwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
community garden
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
community garden
Recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow nestled within the Kirkwood Urban Forest, a 7 minute walk to cafes and restaurants. Live on a private, quiet street that is walking distance to Drew Charter School, East Lake Family YMCA, and by the rapidly developing Memorial Drive Corridor! S/S appliances, carrera marble countertops. Large walk-in master closet. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea while sitting on the deck overlooking the trees and your spacious fenced backyard. Walk the wooded paths and community garden in the five acre forest reserve abutting your backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Dearborn St have any available units?
137 Dearborn St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Dearborn St have?
Some of 137 Dearborn St's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Dearborn St currently offering any rent specials?
137 Dearborn St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Dearborn St pet-friendly?
No, 137 Dearborn St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 137 Dearborn St offer parking?
No, 137 Dearborn St does not offer parking.
Does 137 Dearborn St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Dearborn St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Dearborn St have a pool?
No, 137 Dearborn St does not have a pool.
Does 137 Dearborn St have accessible units?
No, 137 Dearborn St does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Dearborn St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 137 Dearborn St has units with dishwashers.
