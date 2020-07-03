All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1364 Donnelly Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1364 Donnelly Street SW
Last updated January 28 2020 at 4:56 AM

1364 Donnelly Street SW

1364 Donnelly Ave SW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1364 Donnelly Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
elevator
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
Location, Location, Location!! This renovated gem is located within walking distance to Beltline, Lee+White Development & shopping. This fully renovated home boasts refinished hardwoods throughout, extensive tile work, & open floorplan. The kitchen has ample cabinet and counterspace with bar seating. Master is spacious and even has an additional flex space or office next to it, making this retreat very desirable. Extensive tile work throughout, spacious secondary bdrms and great front porch!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1364 Donnelly Street SW have any available units?
1364 Donnelly Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1364 Donnelly Street SW have?
Some of 1364 Donnelly Street SW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1364 Donnelly Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1364 Donnelly Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1364 Donnelly Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1364 Donnelly Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1364 Donnelly Street SW offer parking?
No, 1364 Donnelly Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1364 Donnelly Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1364 Donnelly Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1364 Donnelly Street SW have a pool?
No, 1364 Donnelly Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1364 Donnelly Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1364 Donnelly Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1364 Donnelly Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1364 Donnelly Street SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashley West End
717 Lee St
Atlanta, GA 30310
The Residences at Vinings Mountain
100 Pinhurst Dr
Atlanta, GA 30339
AMLI Lindbergh
2400 Parkland Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Virginia Highlands
609 Virginia Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
Ashley Auburn Pointe
357 Auburn Pointe Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Seventeen West
391 17th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30363
Spoke
1450 La France St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus