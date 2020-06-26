All apartments in Atlanta
1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22

1355 Euclid Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

1355 Euclid Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Candler Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Wow! A one bedroom in Candler Park - Be in the center of it all! The best condo complex in Atlanta has a rare rental opportunity! Moments away from Candler Park and little 5 points this true one bed room boasts hardwood floors, laundry in the unit, a dishwasher and a private parking space! This ground floor unit is central in location and has easy access to interstates and everything the city has to offer. While this property is close enough to the belt line and little 5 points and Candler Park to walk over and enjoy, the private back patio make the city feel like it is far away when you come home. Wow!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4941144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 have any available units?
1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 have?
Some of 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 currently offering any rent specials?
1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 pet-friendly?
No, 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 offer parking?
Yes, 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 offers parking.
Does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 have a pool?
No, 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 does not have a pool.
Does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 have accessible units?
No, 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22 has units with dishwashers.
