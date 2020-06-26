1355 Euclid ave ne - b 22 B 22

Amenities

Wow! A one bedroom in Candler Park - Be in the center of it all! The best condo complex in Atlanta has a rare rental opportunity! Moments away from Candler Park and little 5 points this true one bed room boasts hardwood floors, laundry in the unit, a dishwasher and a private parking space! This ground floor unit is central in location and has easy access to interstates and everything the city has to offer. While this property is close enough to the belt line and little 5 points and Candler Park to walk over and enjoy, the private back patio make the city feel like it is far away when you come home. Wow!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4941144)