Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room

RARE Great quiet subdivision but still in the perimeter, near airport and downtown Atlanta. Home has a finished basement with bar, pool table, theatre room, gym. Chef gourmet kitchen, large custom master closet. Spa like master bathroom with free standing tub. Home will come with pool table and full gym and washer and dryer.