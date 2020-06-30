All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated April 12 2020

1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East

1326 Hosea L Williams Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30307
Edgewood

parking
parking
Application FEE WAIVED for a qualified applicant! Intown Living at its Best! Spacious Intown 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Bungalow s just a short distance from Edgewood's revitalized retail district, Atlanta Beltline, Krog Steet, El Tesoro, Pullman Yards Redevelopment, up and coming Memorial Drive intown Corridor, MARTA and more making this the prime location to live, work, and play. Open Kitchen, Dining area, spacious bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Partially fenced backyard with ample parking in the rear of home; landscaping included. Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent: Catherine Rohde

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East have any available units?
1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East currently offering any rent specials?
1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East pet-friendly?
No, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East offer parking?
Yes, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East offers parking.
Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East have a pool?
No, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East does not have a pool.
Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East have accessible units?
No, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East have units with dishwashers?
No, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East have units with air conditioning?
No, 1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East does not have units with air conditioning.

