1326 Hosea L Williams Drive North East

Application FEE WAIVED for a qualified applicant! Intown Living at its Best! Spacious Intown 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Bungalow s just a short distance from Edgewood's revitalized retail district, Atlanta Beltline, Krog Steet, El Tesoro, Pullman Yards Redevelopment, up and coming Memorial Drive intown Corridor, MARTA and more making this the prime location to live, work, and play. Open Kitchen, Dining area, spacious bedrooms w/ ample closet space. Partially fenced backyard with ample parking in the rear of home; landscaping included. Please call today 404-609-1996 and follow prompts to schedule your showing! Agent: Catherine Rohde