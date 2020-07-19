All apartments in Atlanta
1317 Redford Drive Southeast
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:55 PM

1317 Redford Drive Southeast

1317 Redford Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1317 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom 1 bath qualifies for Housing Program for City of Atlanta.

Before applying make sure home is still available.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast have any available units?
1317 Redford Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1317 Redford Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1317 Redford Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1317 Redford Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1317 Redford Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1317 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
