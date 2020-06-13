1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest

Amenities

Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.



3 Bedroom, 1.5 Half Bath Ranch Is Move-in Ready & Waiting For You!Hardwood Floors Thruout. Cozy Yet Spacious Family Rm W/Huge Picture Window - Allows For So Much Natural Light! Bonus Rm Rt Off Family Rm - Perfect For Home Office. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Wonderful Deck Overlooks Huge Private, Fenced Bkyd. Great Location W/in Walking Distance Of Marta.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



County: Fulton;

Subdivision: Venetian Hills;

Sq. Footage: 1192;

Year Built: 1953;

Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Finch;

Middle School: Sylvan Hills;

High School: Mays;

Smoking: No



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 990

