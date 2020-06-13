All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest

1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Move In Special: Sign 13 Month Lease Get Second Month Free! Call 404-522-1952 For More Information.

3 Bedroom, 1.5 Half Bath Ranch Is Move-in Ready & Waiting For You!Hardwood Floors Thruout. Cozy Yet Spacious Family Rm W/Huge Picture Window - Allows For So Much Natural Light! Bonus Rm Rt Off Family Rm - Perfect For Home Office. Updated Kitchen & Bathrooms. Wonderful Deck Overlooks Huge Private, Fenced Bkyd. Great Location W/in Walking Distance Of Marta.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed. This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

County: Fulton;
Subdivision: Venetian Hills;
Sq. Footage: 1192;
Year Built: 1953;
Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Finch;
Middle School: Sylvan Hills;
High School: Mays;
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1953

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 990
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest have any available units?
1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1310 Kenilworth Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
