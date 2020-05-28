All apartments in Atlanta
1281 Dahlgren Ln

1281 Dahlgren Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1281 Dahlgren Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Retail Space on the bottom for of a townhome in Atlanta's hot and up and coming Edgewood neighborhood. The space is in a live/work community. Space is approximately 400 square feet with a full bathroom. Plenty of closets for storage and a space for a small kitchen area. This space is perfect for a small business owner like a realtor, therapist, architect, or anyone who needs a professional office space to work out of and/or to see clients. Location is great-close to the interstate (I-20/I-75). Shopping and some of the best restaurants in Atlanta are nearby. Parking is available on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln have any available units?
1281 Dahlgren Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1281 Dahlgren Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1281 Dahlgren Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1281 Dahlgren Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1281 Dahlgren Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1281 Dahlgren Ln offers parking.
Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1281 Dahlgren Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln have a pool?
No, 1281 Dahlgren Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln have accessible units?
No, 1281 Dahlgren Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1281 Dahlgren Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1281 Dahlgren Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1281 Dahlgren Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

