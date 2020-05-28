1281 Dahlgren Ln

Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Retail Space on the bottom for of a townhome in Atlanta's hot and up and coming Edgewood neighborhood. The space is in a live/work community. Space is approximately 400 square feet with a full bathroom. Plenty of closets for storage and a space for a small kitchen area. This space is perfect for a small business owner like a realtor, therapist, architect, or anyone who needs a professional office space to work out of and/or to see clients. Location is great-close to the interstate (I-20/I-75). Shopping and some of the best restaurants in Atlanta are nearby. Parking is available on the street.