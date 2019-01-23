All apartments in Atlanta
1280 W Peachtree Street NW
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1280 W Peachtree Street NW

1280 West Peachtree Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1280 West Peachtree Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Amenities

gym
pool
24hr concierge
pool table
racquetball court
basketball court
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
pool table
racquetball court
sauna
tennis court
Fully Furnished unit! Sought after desirable Midtown condominium in a secured and gated community located on the 37th floor with amazing city views from every room. This prime location is within a short distance of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment suitable for an active lifestyle. This beautifully maintained one-bedroom condominium is perfect for that tenant looking for a vibrant lifestyle in the heart of Midtown near Arts Center MARTA station, Atlantic Station, Mercedes Benz Stadium, largest Whole Foods in the Southeast, Georgia Tech, Piedmont Park and more. Amenities at 1280 West include 24-hour concierge, pool, tennis, racquetball, basketball, track, steam room, catering kitchen, clubhouse, fitness room business center and billiards. Remarkable, tasteful and comfortable describes the lifestyle of this unique Midtown address. This unit is fully furnished, sofa bed in the living area plus chaise lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW have any available units?
1280 W Peachtree Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW have?
Some of 1280 W Peachtree Street NW's amenities include gym, pool, and 24hr concierge. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 W Peachtree Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1280 W Peachtree Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 W Peachtree Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1280 W Peachtree Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW offer parking?
No, 1280 W Peachtree Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1280 W Peachtree Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW have a pool?
Yes, 1280 W Peachtree Street NW has a pool.
Does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1280 W Peachtree Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 W Peachtree Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 W Peachtree Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.

