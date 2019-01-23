1280 W Peachtree Street NW

Amenities

Fully Furnished unit! Sought after desirable Midtown condominium in a secured and gated community located on the 37th floor with amazing city views from every room. This prime location is within a short distance of upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment suitable for an active lifestyle. This beautifully maintained one-bedroom condominium is perfect for that tenant looking for a vibrant lifestyle in the heart of Midtown near Arts Center MARTA station, Atlantic Station, Mercedes Benz Stadium, largest Whole Foods in the Southeast, Georgia Tech, Piedmont Park and more. Amenities at 1280 West include 24-hour concierge, pool, tennis, racquetball, basketball, track, steam room, catering kitchen, clubhouse, fitness room business center and billiards. Remarkable, tasteful and comfortable describes the lifestyle of this unique Midtown address. This unit is fully furnished, sofa bed in the living area plus chaise lounge.