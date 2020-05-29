1280 OAK Street SW

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

THE COTTAGE-LOOK IS PAIRED WITH DAZZLING DESIGNER TOUCHES IN SOUGHT-AFTER HISTORIC WEST END. SAFE showing protocols are observed. Built from the ground up in 2018, this home embodies all the features desired in a modern home paired with the charming appeal of a bungalow exterior. Step into an OPEN CONCEPT plan with LUXURY finishes, such as wide plank floors, custom antique blue fireplace, quartz counter tops in the kitchen with BLACK STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Master suite includes deep walk-in closet, over-sized marble shower, freestanding tub, double sink vanity, &