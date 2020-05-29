All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1280 OAK Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1280 OAK Street SW
Last updated May 15 2020 at 11:51 PM

1280 OAK Street SW

1280 Oak Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
West End
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1280 Oak Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
THE COTTAGE-LOOK IS PAIRED WITH DAZZLING DESIGNER TOUCHES IN SOUGHT-AFTER HISTORIC WEST END. SAFE showing protocols are observed. Built from the ground up in 2018, this home embodies all the features desired in a modern home paired with the charming appeal of a bungalow exterior. Step into an OPEN CONCEPT plan with LUXURY finishes, such as wide plank floors, custom antique blue fireplace, quartz counter tops in the kitchen with BLACK STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Master suite includes deep walk-in closet, over-sized marble shower, freestanding tub, double sink vanity, &

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1280 OAK Street SW have any available units?
1280 OAK Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1280 OAK Street SW have?
Some of 1280 OAK Street SW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 OAK Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1280 OAK Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 OAK Street SW pet-friendly?
No, 1280 OAK Street SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1280 OAK Street SW offer parking?
Yes, 1280 OAK Street SW offers parking.
Does 1280 OAK Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 OAK Street SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 OAK Street SW have a pool?
No, 1280 OAK Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1280 OAK Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1280 OAK Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 OAK Street SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1280 OAK Street SW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Creek at Brookhaven
1590 Northeast Expy NE
Atlanta, GA 30329
AMLI Buckhead
3450 Roxboro Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
One K
1000 Gables Way
Atlanta, GA 30329
Station R
144 Moreland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Westside Townhomes
1514 Northwest Drive Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
City View
433 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Brookwood Valley Apartments
2035 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
AMLI Ponce Park
641 North Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus