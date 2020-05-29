1267 WYLIE ST

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

OLD WORLD CHARM - This spacious home with the vintage look and fenced yard, is located within a 15 minute walk from the BLUE BLUE-East/West Line and the GREEN GREEN-Proctor Creek Line at the INMAN PARK-REYNOLDSTOWN STATION stop. Shopping center, Grocery store, Barnes and Noble bookstore, entertainment, restaurants and quick fast food. This location is in the Edgewood neighborhood in Atlanta. Nearby parks include W H T Walker Park, Coan Park and Gateway Park.



We do allow pets with a $350.00 Non refundable pet deposit



Deposit + 1 Months Rent



To preview one of our properties or to get more information please call:



678-807-5150



(RLNE2099396)