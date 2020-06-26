All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:06 AM

1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw

1264 Liberty Parkway Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Bolton
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1264 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
Brand new flooring and paint throughout! Townhome Features Include: 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms -- Full bathroom in each bedroom and half bathroom on main level; Dual vanity in master bathroom; Security Alarm; Hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings throughout main level; Garage with remote access; Unfinished basement for plenty of storage; French doors off living room providing access to beautiful covered balcony; Gated deck off kitchen for easy grilling with lawn access; Laundry room with washer and dryer on bedroom level; Spacious vaulted ceilings in master and second bedroom; Zoned heating and air conditioning per floor; Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, island, and large pantry; Townhome built brand new in 2006 with one owner Liberty Park Amenities Include: Gated neighborhood with security guards on duty 24 hours; Neighborhood pool; Dog park and various dog walking stations; Guest parking; Professional landscaping; Garbage pickup; Neighborhood Description: Great neighborhood for students, young professionals and families!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw have any available units?
1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw have?
Some of 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers parking.
Does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw has a pool.
Does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw have accessible units?
No, 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1054 Ridge
1054 Ridge Avenue Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30315
Alexan EAV
1205 Metropolitan Ave SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Sidney at Morningside
1295 E Rock Springs Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
AMLI Piedmont Heights
2323 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Elan Madison Yards
230 Bill Kennedy Way SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Vesta Adams Park
1991 Delowe Dr SW
Atlanta, GA 30311

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus