1264 Liberty Pkwy Nw

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage guest parking cats allowed

Brand new flooring and paint throughout! Townhome Features Include: 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms -- Full bathroom in each bedroom and half bathroom on main level; Dual vanity in master bathroom; Security Alarm; Hardwood floors and 9 foot ceilings throughout main level; Garage with remote access; Unfinished basement for plenty of storage; French doors off living room providing access to beautiful covered balcony; Gated deck off kitchen for easy grilling with lawn access; Laundry room with washer and dryer on bedroom level; Spacious vaulted ceilings in master and second bedroom; Zoned heating and air conditioning per floor; Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter-tops, island, and large pantry; Townhome built brand new in 2006 with one owner Liberty Park Amenities Include: Gated neighborhood with security guards on duty 24 hours; Neighborhood pool; Dog park and various dog walking stations; Guest parking; Professional landscaping; Garbage pickup; Neighborhood Description: Great neighborhood for students, young professionals and families!