Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:18 AM

1251 Avondale Avenue SE

1251 Avondale Avenue Southeast · (404) 604-3100
Location

1251 Avondale Avenue Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You'll fall in love with this gorgeous ranch with a finished basement in City Park Place! Hardwood floors greets you in the foyer, kitchen, dining & family rooms. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Family room with cozy fireplace. Spacious master suite with private access to rear deck. Master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub, shower & large walk in closet. Guest bedrooms & full bathroom also on main level. The basement features a bonus family room & entertainment space with full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE have any available units?
1251 Avondale Avenue SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE have?
Some of 1251 Avondale Avenue SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1251 Avondale Avenue SE currently offering any rent specials?
1251 Avondale Avenue SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1251 Avondale Avenue SE pet-friendly?
No, 1251 Avondale Avenue SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE offer parking?
Yes, 1251 Avondale Avenue SE does offer parking.
Does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1251 Avondale Avenue SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE have a pool?
No, 1251 Avondale Avenue SE does not have a pool.
Does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE have accessible units?
No, 1251 Avondale Avenue SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1251 Avondale Avenue SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1251 Avondale Avenue SE has units with dishwashers.
