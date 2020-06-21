1251 Avondale Avenue SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

You'll fall in love with this gorgeous ranch with a finished basement in City Park Place! Hardwood floors greets you in the foyer, kitchen, dining & family rooms. Gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops & stainless steel appliances. Family room with cozy fireplace. Spacious master suite with private access to rear deck. Master bathroom has dual vanities, separate tub, shower & large walk in closet. Guest bedrooms & full bathroom also on main level. The basement features a bonus family room & entertainment space with full bathroom.