Last updated July 12 2019 at 11:21 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW
1250 Ralph D Abernathy Boulevard SW
·
No Longer Available
Location
1250 Ralph D Abernathy Boulevard SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Location Spacious Home - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with fenced backyard convenient location.
(RLNE1991509)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW have any available units?
1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW currently offering any rent specials?
1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW is pet friendly.
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW offer parking?
No, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW does not offer parking.
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW have a pool?
No, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW does not have a pool.
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW have accessible units?
No, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1250 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd SW does not have units with air conditioning.
