1238 Niles Avenue NW

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is a truly charming bungalow ready for you to move in. It has all the charm of past years, but all the modern conveniences. Located in Hot Howell Station and so close to the beltline and all that the in-town neighborhoods have to offer. It features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplaces, built-in cabinets, beautiful moldings, tankless water heater, washer and dryer and all appliances, large fenced in backyard. There is also a large front porch for relaxing and a back screen porch for outside dining and lazy evenings at home. Lawn care included in rent.