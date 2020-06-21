All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1238 Niles Avenue NW

1238 Niles Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1238 Niles Avenue Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is a truly charming bungalow ready for you to move in. It has all the charm of past years, but all the modern conveniences. Located in Hot Howell Station and so close to the beltline and all that the in-town neighborhoods have to offer. It features beautiful hardwood floors, fireplaces, built-in cabinets, beautiful moldings, tankless water heater, washer and dryer and all appliances, large fenced in backyard. There is also a large front porch for relaxing and a back screen porch for outside dining and lazy evenings at home. Lawn care included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 Niles Avenue NW have any available units?
1238 Niles Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 Niles Avenue NW have?
Some of 1238 Niles Avenue NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 Niles Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
1238 Niles Avenue NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 Niles Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 1238 Niles Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1238 Niles Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 1238 Niles Avenue NW does offer parking.
Does 1238 Niles Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 Niles Avenue NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 Niles Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 1238 Niles Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 1238 Niles Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 1238 Niles Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 Niles Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 Niles Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.
