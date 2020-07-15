1232 Holly Street NW

Amenities

Renting a single family home in Midtown? Yes! This adorable 1940 2 BR, 2 BA bungalow is available to rent within walking distance to Atlantic Station! Hardwood and tile floors throughout this ranch floor plan! No carpet! Cute architectural detail you don't find in modern homes and it comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer! Enjoy your fenced, private backyard with city skyscraper views, patio deck for entertaining, and a single heated & cooled detached finished room for an office, workshop, media room, studio. Sunroom and kitchen windows boast great city views!