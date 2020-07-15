All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1232 Holly Street NW

1232 Holly Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1232 Holly Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Home Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
media room
Renting a single family home in Midtown? Yes! This adorable 1940 2 BR, 2 BA bungalow is available to rent within walking distance to Atlantic Station! Hardwood and tile floors throughout this ranch floor plan! No carpet! Cute architectural detail you don't find in modern homes and it comes with a refrigerator, washer and dryer! Enjoy your fenced, private backyard with city skyscraper views, patio deck for entertaining, and a single heated & cooled detached finished room for an office, workshop, media room, studio. Sunroom and kitchen windows boast great city views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1232 Holly Street NW have any available units?
1232 Holly Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1232 Holly Street NW have?
Some of 1232 Holly Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1232 Holly Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
1232 Holly Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1232 Holly Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 1232 Holly Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1232 Holly Street NW offer parking?
Yes, 1232 Holly Street NW offers parking.
Does 1232 Holly Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1232 Holly Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1232 Holly Street NW have a pool?
No, 1232 Holly Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 1232 Holly Street NW have accessible units?
No, 1232 Holly Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1232 Holly Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1232 Holly Street NW has units with dishwashers.
