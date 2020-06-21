All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1230 Redford Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1230 Redford Drive Southeast
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:56 AM

1230 Redford Drive Southeast

1230 Redford Drive Southeast · (678) 932-1515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1230 Redford Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated, spacious and ideal 3Bed/1Bath home just minutes away from Downtown Atlanta. This home situated in a desirable Center Park Community is within close proximity to popular restaurants like Six Feet Under Pub and Fish House and Tin Lizzy's Cantina, major retailers and right off major interstates I-75/I-85 & I-285!

For other available rentals, rental criteria, application information and FAQ's, please visit our website at https://www.sapirrealty.com/atlanta-homes-for-rent

Disclosure:

All information is believed to be accurate, however, changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist nor do we accept payment of deposits via CashApp, Zelle or Wire transfers. Please make sure to call our office to confirm payment options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast have any available units?
1230 Redford Drive Southeast has a unit available for $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1230 Redford Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1230 Redford Drive Southeast isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 Redford Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1230 Redford Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1230 Redford Drive Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1230 Redford Drive Southeast?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

ELEVEN85 APARTMENTS
1185 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atler at Brookhaven
3833 Peachtree Road
Atlanta, GA 30319
Ardmore & 28th
306 Ardmore Cir NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Piedmont House
205 12th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
CoHo
177 N Colonial Homes Circle
Atlanta, GA 30309
Vinings Palisades Apartments
4545 River Pkwy
Atlanta, GA 30339
Hanover West Peachtree
1010 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity