Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:35 PM

1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE

1230 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1230 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30309
Ansley Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Spacious 1 BDR, 1 BA home with den across from Piedmont Park! Enjoy the hardwood floors plus new carpet in the bedroom & den. Natural light & windows galore make this place shine. Freshly painted interiors await with large walk in closets. Kitchen has solid surface counters, tons of storage & window view. Unit comes with storage unit, common laundry facility & off street parking. Gas, water & basic cable included in the rent! Park the car & walk to Piedmont Park, the Botanical Gardens, Starbucks, Publix, Kroger & all the shops & dining at Ansley Mall or Colony Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE have any available units?
1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE have?
Some of 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
