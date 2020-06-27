1230 PIEDMONT Avenue NE

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cable included parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 1 BDR, 1 BA home with den across from Piedmont Park! Enjoy the hardwood floors plus new carpet in the bedroom & den. Natural light & windows galore make this place shine. Freshly painted interiors await with large walk in closets. Kitchen has solid surface counters, tons of storage & window view. Unit comes with storage unit, common laundry facility & off street parking. Gas, water & basic cable included in the rent! Park the car & walk to Piedmont Park, the Botanical Gardens, Starbucks, Publix, Kroger & all the shops & dining at Ansley Mall or Colony Square.