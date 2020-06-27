1225 Graymont Drive Southwest

Amenities

Newly renovated home with so much space you have to see it to believe it! 3BR, 1 Bath with living room, huge dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, and large bonus room that would make a great theater room, office or den. The home has great natural light, plenty of extra closets for storage and washer and dryer hookups in a separate space for a stack-able set. New carpet throughout, all black appliances (new refrigerator and oven), hardwoods in living room, dining room and breakfast nook, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, dining has built in cabinets and shelving for great extra storage, covered front porch, central air with newly replaced HVAC system, and energy efficient windows,



Easy commute to airport and downtown - Marta?



Move-in ready and available to tour via rently.com. 12-month lease. Resident pays: electric, water/sewer, lawn care, pest control (excluding termite bond). Applications accepted online only.



Application fee $50 per adult credit and background check required. If approved $75 admin fee and $1350 reservation fee due (applied towards first month's rent at move-in) to reserve home. $1350 security deposit required upon move-in. Pets accepted with additional $300 deposit, no aggressive breeds, up to medium size dogs, one pet only.



Apply Online At: https://emeraldpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=17999

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.