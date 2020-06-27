All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1225 Graymont Drive Southwest
Last updated July 19 2019 at 4:24 PM

1225 Graymont Drive Southwest

1225 Graymont Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1225 Graymont Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Venetian Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Newly renovated home with so much space you have to see it to believe it! 3BR, 1 Bath with living room, huge dining room, kitchen with breakfast area, and large bonus room that would make a great theater room, office or den. The home has great natural light, plenty of extra closets for storage and washer and dryer hookups in a separate space for a stack-able set. New carpet throughout, all black appliances (new refrigerator and oven), hardwoods in living room, dining room and breakfast nook, ceramic tile in kitchen and bath, dining has built in cabinets and shelving for great extra storage, covered front porch, central air with newly replaced HVAC system, and energy efficient windows,

Easy commute to airport and downtown - Marta?

Move-in ready and available to tour via rently.com. 12-month lease. Resident pays: electric, water/sewer, lawn care, pest control (excluding termite bond). Applications accepted online only.

Application fee $50 per adult credit and background check required. If approved $75 admin fee and $1350 reservation fee due (applied towards first month's rent at move-in) to reserve home. $1350 security deposit required upon move-in. Pets accepted with additional $300 deposit, no aggressive breeds, up to medium size dogs, one pet only.

Apply Online At: https://emeraldpm.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=17999
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest have any available units?
1225 Graymont Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest have?
Some of 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Graymont Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 Graymont Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Alexan on 8th
880 West Peachtree Street Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30309
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Northside Plaza
440 Markham St SW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Radius West Midtown
464 Bishop St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Azure on the Park
1020 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Camden Midtown Atlanta
265 Ponce de Leon Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30308

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus