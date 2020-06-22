1223 Wylie St

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 Wylie Rental property available - Property Id: 146565
Must See Edgewood Gem! Just off Moreland Ave & I-20, 2min to East Atlanta Villages, Little Five Points, and more!
Must See Edgewood Gem! Just off Moreland Ave I-20, 2min to East Atlanta Villages, Little Five Points, and more!
Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.
*I WILL BE RESPONDING BY TEXT MESSAGE ONLY*
* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *
Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-$50/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.
Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.
Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146565p
Property Id 146565
(RLNE5088155)