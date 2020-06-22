1223 Wylie St

Amenities

dogs allowed some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 Wylie Rental property available - Property Id: 146565



Must See Edgewood Gem! Just off Moreland Ave & I-20, 2min to East Atlanta Villages, Little Five Points, and more!



Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.



*I WILL BE RESPONDING BY TEXT MESSAGE ONLY*



* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *



Requirements:

-2 Forms of ID

-2 Recent pay stubs

-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)

-$50/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)

-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.

-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.

-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.

-Must have a clean criminal background.

-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.



Thank you,

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146565p

Property Id 146565



(RLNE5088155)