Last updated August 23 2019 at 9:45 AM

1223 Wylie St

1223 Wylie Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1223 Wylie Street Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30317
Edgewood

Amenities

dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 Wylie Rental property available - Property Id: 146565

Must See Edgewood Gem! Just off Moreland Ave & I-20, 2min to East Atlanta Villages, Little Five Points, and more!

Must See Edgewood Gem! Just off Moreland Ave I-20, 2min to East Atlanta Villages, Little Five Points, and more!

Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.

*I WILL BE RESPONDING BY TEXT MESSAGE ONLY*

* YOUR INCOME IS YOUR CREDIT *

Requirements:
-2 Forms of ID
-2 Recent pay stubs
-1 Current utility bill (GAS, WATER OR ELECTRICITY ONLY)
-$50/per adult. Application fee (REQUIRED)
-Must have at least 1 year on the same job.
-Must have 4 years of good verifiable rental history.
-No evictions filings within the last 4 years.
-Must have a clean criminal background.
-Must gross at least 3.5 times the monthly rental amount.

Call Greg Robinson 706-386-5189 today for an appointment.

Thank you,
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/146565p
Property Id 146565

(RLNE5088155)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1223 Wylie St have any available units?
1223 Wylie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1223 Wylie St have?
Some of 1223 Wylie St's amenities include dogs allowed, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1223 Wylie St currently offering any rent specials?
1223 Wylie St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1223 Wylie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1223 Wylie St is pet friendly.
Does 1223 Wylie St offer parking?
No, 1223 Wylie St does not offer parking.
Does 1223 Wylie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1223 Wylie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1223 Wylie St have a pool?
No, 1223 Wylie St does not have a pool.
Does 1223 Wylie St have accessible units?
No, 1223 Wylie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1223 Wylie St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1223 Wylie St does not have units with dishwashers.
