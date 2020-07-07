All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1216 Pine Heights Drive NE
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM

1216 Pine Heights Drive NE

1216 Pine Heights Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pine Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1216 Pine Heights Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Pine Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
tennis court
Recently renovated condo in a well-established, Buckhead development, Lenox Heights. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath home has a DR/LR combined w/ gas FP as well as a galley style kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets & undermount lighting. The spacious bedrooms are split & perfect for roommates. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combo, linen closet storage & tile flooring. The balcony overlooks the parking lot & community. 2 assigned, covered parking spaces. Neighborhood features a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, dog run, car wash & two gated

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE have any available units?
1216 Pine Heights Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE have?
Some of 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1216 Pine Heights Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE is pet friendly.
Does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE have a pool?
Yes, 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE has a pool.
Does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1216 Pine Heights Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Monroe
222 Colonial Homes Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Atlantic Ashford
3716 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30319
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Sterling Collier Hills
1760 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Avana Westside
1040 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
M Street
950 Marietta St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus