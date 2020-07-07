1216 Pine Heights Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park parking pool tennis court

Recently renovated condo in a well-established, Buckhead development, Lenox Heights. This 2-bedroom, 2-bath home has a DR/LR combined w/ gas FP as well as a galley style kitchen with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets & undermount lighting. The spacious bedrooms are split & perfect for roommates. Both bathrooms have tub/shower combo, linen closet storage & tile flooring. The balcony overlooks the parking lot & community. 2 assigned, covered parking spaces. Neighborhood features a clubhouse, pool, tennis court, dog run, car wash & two gated