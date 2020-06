Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Great Roommate 2 bedroom plan. Master has standing shower and Whirlpool tub with double Vanity. Second Bedroom has Whirpool tub and Washer Dryer.

All Hardwood floors. Living room has fireplace with bar and wine cooler, built in Aquarium.

Kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances. Great location near Lenox and major highways. Property has Gym, Club House, Pool and Tennis Courts