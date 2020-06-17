1202 Pine Heights Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated gym pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity in Buckhead. Minutes away from Lenox,with easy access to 85 and Peachtree. This cozy apartment has been recently renovated with amazing upgrades including freshly painted walls, new carpet and fixtures. This condo boasts an updated kitchen that looks out to the open living room and outdoor deck. It also includes a wet bar with a wine cooler that is great to host any get together. Neighborhood amenities include, pool, fitness center, tennis. Walking distance to restaurants and shopping on Lenox Road. The pictures say it all, schedule a showing before it's too late! PS: No showings before Jun 30th.