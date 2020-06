Amenities

Perfect location. Close to transportation, Little 5 Points and 7 minutes from the Beltline. Edgewood shopping center is one street away. Private apartment in a fourplex with big backyard and all newly updated. Come make this place your home. This apartment offers 1 spacious bedroom and 1 full bathroom, a large living room and kitchen. It has a quaint backyard (fenced in) with a double lot offering a lot of privacy and quietness. Property can be rented furnished or empty. For more details give us a call at 678.926.8194.



Utilities (electricity, gas) are not included in the rental price. House features gas heat with central air.



Renters insurance is required.



This is a NON-SMOKING property.



Nearby schools are:

Whitefoord Elementary

Coan Middle

Maynard H Jackson Jr High



The Application Fee is $35 per occupant over age 18. The Security Deposit is $1250 with good credit/rent history. To qualify: household income 2.5 times the rent and all adult occupants rental history should be good (no eviction or dispossessory in past 5 years). A full credit report will be pulled as well as a criminal/civil records check. For more information call our rental hotline at 678.926.8194.



**No Housing Vouchers Accepted**



Air conditioning

Oven / range



Lease Terms: $1250 security deposit

12 month minimum



Contact us to schedule a showing.