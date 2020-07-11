All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1194 Oakland Lane SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1194 Oakland Lane SW
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:32 PM

1194 Oakland Lane SW

1194 Oakland Lane Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1194 Oakland Lane Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
For Lease. No AHA Vouchers. Newer construction 3 bdrm, 2.5 ba home - great Westside location! Great flow from the family room w/ fireplace into the open kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and separate dining area. French doors lead you out onto the grill and chill back deck overlooking the fenced back yard. Steps from Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City which features a swimming pool, tennis, playground and more! 1/3 mile from Oakland City Marta Station, and 1 mile to the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail and Monday Night Brewing complex.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1194 Oakland Lane SW have any available units?
1194 Oakland Lane SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1194 Oakland Lane SW have?
Some of 1194 Oakland Lane SW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1194 Oakland Lane SW currently offering any rent specials?
1194 Oakland Lane SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1194 Oakland Lane SW pet-friendly?
No, 1194 Oakland Lane SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1194 Oakland Lane SW offer parking?
Yes, 1194 Oakland Lane SW offers parking.
Does 1194 Oakland Lane SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1194 Oakland Lane SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1194 Oakland Lane SW have a pool?
Yes, 1194 Oakland Lane SW has a pool.
Does 1194 Oakland Lane SW have accessible units?
No, 1194 Oakland Lane SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1194 Oakland Lane SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1194 Oakland Lane SW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

1660 Peachtree
1660 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Glen Lake
6901 Glenlake NE
Atlanta, GA 30328
Arium Dunwoody
10 Gentrys Walk
Atlanta, GA 30341
Dunwoody Village Apartment Homes
2311 Dunwoody Crossing
Atlanta, GA 30338
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
Broadway East
1930 Flat Shoals Rd SE
Atlanta, GA 30316
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus