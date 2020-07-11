1194 Oakland Lane SW

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

For Lease. No AHA Vouchers. Newer construction 3 bdrm, 2.5 ba home - great Westside location! Great flow from the family room w/ fireplace into the open kitchen with stained cabinets, granite counters, breakfast bar and separate dining area. French doors lead you out onto the grill and chill back deck overlooking the fenced back yard. Steps from Rev. James Orange Park at Oakland City which features a swimming pool, tennis, playground and more! 1/3 mile from Oakland City Marta Station, and 1 mile to the Atlanta Beltline Westside Trail and Monday Night Brewing complex.