1184 Lavista Circle NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Fabulous Luxury townhome in lovely lavista walk gated community with open floor plan.Hardwoods floor throughout main level with walk out to private patio.Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertop,new washer&dryer&SS appliances.Spacious master on the main level with walk in closet,double vanity&garden tub.Walking distance to publix,restaurant,cinema&shopping.Close to Midtown/Buckhead/Emory/I-85(Sits in the heart of your every need).Upscale community offer 2 pools,outdoor fireplace,grill,fitness center,club room&internet lounge.1 small pet $500 Deposit.Prefer 18mo lease