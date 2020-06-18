All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1184 Lavista Circle NE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1184 Lavista Circle NE

1184 Lavista Road · No Longer Available
Location

1184 Lavista Road, Atlanta, GA 30324
Martin Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Fabulous Luxury townhome in lovely lavista walk gated community with open floor plan.Hardwoods floor throughout main level with walk out to private patio.Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertop,new washer&dryer&SS appliances.Spacious master on the main level with walk in closet,double vanity&garden tub.Walking distance to publix,restaurant,cinema&shopping.Close to Midtown/Buckhead/Emory/I-85(Sits in the heart of your every need).Upscale community offer 2 pools,outdoor fireplace,grill,fitness center,club room&internet lounge.1 small pet $500 Deposit.Prefer 18mo lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1184 Lavista Circle NE have any available units?
1184 Lavista Circle NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1184 Lavista Circle NE have?
Some of 1184 Lavista Circle NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1184 Lavista Circle NE currently offering any rent specials?
1184 Lavista Circle NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1184 Lavista Circle NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1184 Lavista Circle NE is pet friendly.
Does 1184 Lavista Circle NE offer parking?
Yes, 1184 Lavista Circle NE does offer parking.
Does 1184 Lavista Circle NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1184 Lavista Circle NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1184 Lavista Circle NE have a pool?
Yes, 1184 Lavista Circle NE has a pool.
Does 1184 Lavista Circle NE have accessible units?
No, 1184 Lavista Circle NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1184 Lavista Circle NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1184 Lavista Circle NE has units with dishwashers.
