1184 Lavista Circle NE

Amenities
Fabulous Luxury townhome in lovely lavista walk gated community with open floor plan.Hardwoods floor throughout main level with walk out to private patio.Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertop,new washer&dryer&SS appliances.Spacious master on the main level with walk in closet,double vanity&garden tub.Walking distance to publix,restaurant,cinema&shopping.Close to Midtown/Buckhead/Emory/I-85(Sits in the heart of your every need).Upscale community offer 2 pools,outdoor fireplace,grill,fitness center,club room&internet lounge.1 small pet $500 Deposit.Prefer 18mo lease