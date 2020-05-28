All apartments in Atlanta
1175 Warfield St NW
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

1175 Warfield St NW

1175 Warfield Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1175 Warfield Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Knight Park - Howell Station

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Hot Bungalow in Howell Station! Available Now! - Hot Bungalow in Howell Station - near West Midtown! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom two story home. Main level has hardwood flooring throughout, living room with fireplace and bay window open to dining room. Kitchen with granite counters, stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs including a master bedroom with private balcony, ensuite bath, and walk-in closet. Private screened porch and deck. Attached one car garage.

Schools: Centennial E.S., Centennial M.S, Grady H.S.

Showings: Home is vacant a a self tour can be scheduled by choosing a time above. Can apply at: Rentappeal.com/properties.

Directions: 1-20 W from Atlanta to exit 55A: Lowery Blvd West End to left on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW toRt on Marietta Blvd NW to Rt on Rice St to right on Warfield St and home will be on your right.

Pets: Ask Agent.

APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.

DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.

(RLNE5347544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 Warfield St NW have any available units?
1175 Warfield St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 Warfield St NW have?
Some of 1175 Warfield St NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 Warfield St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1175 Warfield St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 Warfield St NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 Warfield St NW is pet friendly.
Does 1175 Warfield St NW offer parking?
Yes, 1175 Warfield St NW offers parking.
Does 1175 Warfield St NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1175 Warfield St NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 Warfield St NW have a pool?
No, 1175 Warfield St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1175 Warfield St NW have accessible units?
No, 1175 Warfield St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 Warfield St NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1175 Warfield St NW does not have units with dishwashers.

