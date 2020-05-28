1175 Warfield St NW

Amenities

Hot Bungalow in Howell Station! Available Now! - Hot Bungalow in Howell Station - near West Midtown! Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom two story home. Main level has hardwood flooring throughout, living room with fireplace and bay window open to dining room. Kitchen with granite counters, stained cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs including a master bedroom with private balcony, ensuite bath, and walk-in closet. Private screened porch and deck. Attached one car garage.



Schools: Centennial E.S., Centennial M.S, Grady H.S.



Showings: Home is vacant a a self tour can be scheduled by choosing a time above. Can apply at: Rentappeal.com/properties.



Directions: 1-20 W from Atlanta to exit 55A: Lowery Blvd West End to left on Donald Lee Hollowell Pkwy NW toRt on Marietta Blvd NW to Rt on Rice St to right on Warfield St and home will be on your right.



Pets: Ask Agent.



APPLYING FOR THIS HOME: No applications shall be processed without paid application fees. Each person living in the home full or part time, age 18 or above, must submit an application and be listed on the lease. We allow a maximum of two adults plus children. Application Fee is $50 per applicant and non-refundable. Rental application and guidelines are found at rentappeal.com.



DISCLOSURE: All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Price, features, and availability are subject to errors, omissions, and change without notice. Confirm details with listing Agent.



(RLNE5347544)