All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1171 Rambler Cross.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1171 Rambler Cross
Last updated November 11 2019 at 5:20 AM

1171 Rambler Cross

1171 Rambler Cross · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1171 Rambler Cross, Atlanta, GA 30312
Boulevard Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This spacious 1 yr old townhouse is in one of Grant Park's hottest new communities "The Swift". Steps to the new South Side Beltline Trail. Blocks from the new Beacon, Eventide Brewery, Grant Park, close to shopping, restaurants, the airport, and all intown Atlanta has to offer. Massive Island in the gourmet kitchen. Massive 3rd bedroom could be a man cave, media room, exercise room, or office. All 3 bedrooms have a full baths attached. Huge two car garage with side by side parking. No Carpet! This home and community are very pet friendly. Occupancy this month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1171 Rambler Cross have any available units?
1171 Rambler Cross doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1171 Rambler Cross have?
Some of 1171 Rambler Cross's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1171 Rambler Cross currently offering any rent specials?
1171 Rambler Cross is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1171 Rambler Cross pet-friendly?
Yes, 1171 Rambler Cross is pet friendly.
Does 1171 Rambler Cross offer parking?
Yes, 1171 Rambler Cross offers parking.
Does 1171 Rambler Cross have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1171 Rambler Cross does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1171 Rambler Cross have a pool?
No, 1171 Rambler Cross does not have a pool.
Does 1171 Rambler Cross have accessible units?
No, 1171 Rambler Cross does not have accessible units.
Does 1171 Rambler Cross have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1171 Rambler Cross has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gables Midtown
1925 Monroe Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Camden Brookwood
147 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Providence of Northlake
2200 Ranchwood Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30345
Lilli Midtown
693 Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
The Columns at Vinings
1900 Tamarron Pkwy SE
Atlanta, GA 30339
Tremont Apartment Homes
3645 Habersham Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
32 Hundred Lenox
3200 Lenox Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus