Spacious 1 bedroom/1 bath guest apartment located in the heart of "Morningside". Unit was just painted and features two levels of living areas: top level consists of the kitchen and main living area, while the large bedroom and two walk-in closets are located below. Plenty of sunlight on both levels. Apartment has its own separate entrance. Fantastic location close to Emory, CDC, Virginia Highlands, shopping, restaurants, night-life and more... Won't last long!