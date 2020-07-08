1164 Alta Ave- Unit 02

Amenities

Unit 2 is a large two bedroom/1 bath apartment located at 1164 Alta. This recently renovated apartment comes with a well equipped kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, a large living space, large windows that provide plenty of natural light and hardwood floors throughout.



**Please note that these images are not of the actual unit but will be similar.



FAQs



Status | Currently Occupied

Availability Date | 12/16/2019

Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)

Application Fee | $100

Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments

Parking | On & Off Street Parking

Laundry | On Site Laundry Facility

Utility Info | Gas Cooking & Heating

Utilities Included | Trash

Utility Cost | Water $75

Flooring | Hardwood

Year Built | 1965



Qualification Guidelines:



https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/



Showing Instructions:



Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.



Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?

Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income

Click “submit an application”

Complete the Online Application Form

Pay the Application Fee



Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.



Additional Fees:

Move-in Admin Fee | $100

SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100

Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50

Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month

PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20



Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days

Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above

Minimum Lease Length | 1 year



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*



Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/



Welcome to your new home! The apartments at 1164 Alta are located in Atlanta's desirable Inman Park area! Next door to Little Five Points, Candler Park and Atlanta BeltLine. Walking distance to a ton of eateries and shops. Off street parking available. Pet friendly community. Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with central heating/air conditioning and new windows throughout.