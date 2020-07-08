All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:25 PM

1164 Alta Ave- Unit 02

1164 Alta Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1164 Alta Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit 2 is a large two bedroom/1 bath apartment located at 1164 Alta. This recently renovated apartment comes with a well equipped kitchen, featuring stainless steel appliances, a large living space, large windows that provide plenty of natural light and hardwood floors throughout.

**Please note that these images are not of the actual unit but will be similar.

FAQs

Status | Currently Occupied
Availability Date | 12/16/2019
Pet Restrictions | No Aggressive Dog Breeds (screened by PetScreening.com)
Application Fee | $100
Smoking | Not allowed inside any of our apartments
Parking | On & Off Street Parking
Laundry | On Site Laundry Facility
Utility Info | Gas Cooking & Heating
Utilities Included | Trash
Utility Cost | Water $75
Flooring | Hardwood
Year Built | 1965

Qualification Guidelines:

https://cobaltatl.com/cobalt-qualification-guidelines-july-2019-2/

Showing Instructions:

Call 404-948-3832 to begin our automated leasing process or to speak with a live agent to get more information.

Application Instructions | How Do I Apply?
Ensure that you have a copy of your ID & proof of income
Click “submit an application”
Complete the Online Application Form
Pay the Application Fee

Section 8/Housing assistance | We currently do not have properties accepting new vouchers at this time.

Additional Fees:
Move-in Admin Fee | $100
SureDeposit Admin Fee | $100
Pet Bond Admin Fee (if applicable) | $50
Pet Rent (if applicable) | $10 per month
PetScreening.com (if applicable) | $20

Typical Application Turnaround Time | 2-3 business days
Guarantors/Co-Signor requirements | see guidelines linked above
Minimum Lease Length | 1 year

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Cobalt Property Services is excited to offer a security deposit alternative that greatly reduces the amount of money paid out of pocket at move in. SureDeposit is a surety bond that is purchased via a non-refundable fee in lieu of a much larger security deposit. Your exact cost will depend on the strength of your rental application and the monthly rental rate, but will typically be about 25% of what a security deposit would normally be. For more information, please visit Assurant's SureDeposit site: http://info.mysuredeposit.com/

Cobalt Property Services is laser-focused on providing exceptional service to the residents we serve and property owners we partner with. For more info, please visit our website at CobaltATL.com
Welcome to your new home! The apartments at 1164 Alta are located in Atlanta's desirable Inman Park area! Next door to Little Five Points, Candler Park and Atlanta BeltLine. Walking distance to a ton of eateries and shops. Off street parking available. Pet friendly community. Newly renovated kitchen and bathroom with central heating/air conditioning and new windows throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

