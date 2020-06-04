1160 Rosedale Drive NE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Classic brick bungalow in walkable Virginia Highland with so many wonderful original features and thoughtful updates throughout. This 2 bed, 2 bath home includes a seperate office, charming breakfast room with original built-in cabinet, gleaming hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures, updated kitchen with granite countertops, a working gas fireplace, and a detached two-car garage with attic storage. The backyard features an electric gate for easy access to the detached garage. Newer HVAC system & fresh paint throughout, this home is move-in ready!