Atlanta, GA
1160 Rosedale Drive NE
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:07 AM

1160 Rosedale Drive NE

1160 Rosedale Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1160 Rosedale Drive Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Virginia Highland

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classic brick bungalow in walkable Virginia Highland with so many wonderful original features and thoughtful updates throughout. This 2 bed, 2 bath home includes a seperate office, charming breakfast room with original built-in cabinet, gleaming hardwood floors, renovated bathrooms with Waterworks fixtures, updated kitchen with granite countertops, a working gas fireplace, and a detached two-car garage with attic storage. The backyard features an electric gate for easy access to the detached garage. Newer HVAC system & fresh paint throughout, this home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE have any available units?
1160 Rosedale Drive NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE have?
Some of 1160 Rosedale Drive NE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1160 Rosedale Drive NE currently offering any rent specials?
1160 Rosedale Drive NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1160 Rosedale Drive NE pet-friendly?
No, 1160 Rosedale Drive NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE offer parking?
Yes, 1160 Rosedale Drive NE offers parking.
Does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1160 Rosedale Drive NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE have a pool?
No, 1160 Rosedale Drive NE does not have a pool.
Does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE have accessible units?
No, 1160 Rosedale Drive NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1160 Rosedale Drive NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1160 Rosedale Drive NE has units with dishwashers.

