Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This is the nicest rental unit l I have seen in a long time! It feels like a large two bedroom home. High ceilings, hardwoods, new kitchen, new baths, incredible light filters through the old rippled glass window panes. Open arched porch over looks the street. Small private backyard. One car garage. Basement is very large and suitable for storage. Walk two blocks to the center of Virginia Highland. 6 blocks to Trader Joe's, Piedmont Park and Beltline access.