115 ELYSIAN Way NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool tennis court

RARE OPPORTUNITY! LIVE ON THE GOLF COURSE! LARGE, 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH 2 STORY THSE OVERLOOKS GOLF COURSE! HARDWOOD ON MAIN, PLUSH CARPET UPSTAIRS, LIVING ROOM HAS WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE, LARGE DINING ROOM, EAT-IN ITCHEN, HOOK UPS FOR FULL SIZE W/D! NEW MICROWAVE! FRENCH DOORS OPEN TO NEW DECK/PATIO, WINDOW SEATS IN BDRS, MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET +XTRA CLOSET IN BATH. TILED SHOWER IN BOTH BATHS! 18 HOLE PAR 3 GOLF COURSE, 3 POOLS 4 TENNIS COURTS RESTURANT, LOUNGE + FINESS ROOM! 24 HR GATE ! CLOSE TO I-75/85, DOWNTOWN, , BUCKHEAD, SHOPPING, RESTURANTS,GA TECH!