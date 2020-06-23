All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:46 AM

115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3

115 Biscayne Dr NW · No Longer Available
Location

115 Biscayne Dr NW, Atlanta, GA 30309
Peachtree Battle

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
New cupboards and granite counters in the kitchen, new carpet, fresh paint, freshly glazed tubs, brand new washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 have any available units?
115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 have?
Some of 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 offer parking?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 offers parking.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 have a pool?
No, 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 have accessible units?
No, 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 Biscayne Drive NW #F3 has units with dishwashers.
