1146 Saint Louis Pl
1146 Saint Louis Pl

1146 St Louis Place Northeast · (404) 285-8407
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1146 St Louis Place Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30306
Atkins Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1480 sqft

Amenities

google fiber
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
google fiber
Home is located in 1910 built Atkin's Park, in southern Virginia Highland, a quiet neighborhood within 2 miles of 9+ parks, and 100s of restaurants and shops. Georgia Tech, the CDC, and Emory U. are within 2-4 miles. Pet deposit indicated is a fee, per pet, ideally any dogs 20 pounds or less. Heavier dogs may require higher fees, if allowed. Last month's rent is due before move-in, in lieu of security deposit. Utilities are in owner's name, including Google Fiber. Average is $275, with first month payable at move-in, in lieu of utility deposit and set up fees. All utilities are due with rent, via Venmo or other no cost direct deposit method. Utilities paid include high speed cable, water, sewer, sanitation, recycling, electricity, and natural gas. Two parking spaces are possible on property. Parking passes at $25 are available from City of Atlanta for street parking, Thurs, Fri and Sat, 6 p.m. until next 6 a.m. Times and details are subject to change by the City. No smoking or vaping is allowed on the property. Easy appointment wirh owner agent with 12 hours notice, and shorter notice possible. 10am - 2 pm is preferred. All info is believed accurate, and is subject to correction, change and error. Equal Housing Opportunity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1146 Saint Louis Pl have any available units?
1146 Saint Louis Pl has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1146 Saint Louis Pl have?
Some of 1146 Saint Louis Pl's amenities include google fiber, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1146 Saint Louis Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1146 Saint Louis Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1146 Saint Louis Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1146 Saint Louis Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1146 Saint Louis Pl offer parking?
Yes, 1146 Saint Louis Pl offers parking.
Does 1146 Saint Louis Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1146 Saint Louis Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1146 Saint Louis Pl have a pool?
No, 1146 Saint Louis Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1146 Saint Louis Pl have accessible units?
No, 1146 Saint Louis Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1146 Saint Louis Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1146 Saint Louis Pl has units with dishwashers.
