1146 Saint Louis Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking google fiber

Home is located in 1910 built Atkin's Park, in southern Virginia Highland, a quiet neighborhood within 2 miles of 9+ parks, and 100s of restaurants and shops. Georgia Tech, the CDC, and Emory U. are within 2-4 miles. Pet deposit indicated is a fee, per pet, ideally any dogs 20 pounds or less. Heavier dogs may require higher fees, if allowed. Last month's rent is due before move-in, in lieu of security deposit. Utilities are in owner's name, including Google Fiber. Average is $275, with first month payable at move-in, in lieu of utility deposit and set up fees. All utilities are due with rent, via Venmo or other no cost direct deposit method. Utilities paid include high speed cable, water, sewer, sanitation, recycling, electricity, and natural gas. Two parking spaces are possible on property. Parking passes at $25 are available from City of Atlanta for street parking, Thurs, Fri and Sat, 6 p.m. until next 6 a.m. Times and details are subject to change by the City. No smoking or vaping is allowed on the property. Easy appointment wirh owner agent with 12 hours notice, and shorter notice possible. 10am - 2 pm is preferred. All info is believed accurate, and is subject to correction, change and error. Equal Housing Opportunity.