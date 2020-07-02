All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4

1145 Lucile Ave SW · No Longer Available
Location

1145 Lucile Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated from top to bottom.
1145 Lucille Ave is minutes away from the Beltline, Breweries, public transportation, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have any available units?
1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 offers parking.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have a pool?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.

