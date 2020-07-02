Rent Calculator
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4
1145 Lucile Ave SW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1145 Lucile Ave SW, Atlanta, GA 30310
West End
Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Recently renovated from top to bottom.
1145 Lucille Ave is minutes away from the Beltline, Breweries, public transportation, and more.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have any available units?
1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 offer parking?
Yes, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 offers parking.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have a pool?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1145 Lucile Avenue Southwest - 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
