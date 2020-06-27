All apartments in Atlanta
1136 Wyland Dr SW
1136 Wyland Dr SW

1136 Wyland Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Wyland Drive Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Oakland City

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1136 Wyland Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 **NO PETS**

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME

Availability: 7/22/19

Charming Westside Bungalow renovation. You enter this home into a living room/dining room combination with wood floors and recessed lighting. Kitchen has tile floors, Granite counters, white cabinets, tile back splash, breakfast bar, stainless appliances (smooth top electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator), pantry, and access to the back deck. Laundry closet with hook-ups for a stackable washer & dryer. There are two spare bedrooms with wood floors and ceiling fans, full hall bath with file floors, tub/shower combination and linen closet, Master Bedroom is carpeted with ceiling fan and three closets,,and sitting area. Master Bath has tile floors and tub/shower combination. Home is within walking distance to the Beltline, Monday Night Brewery and much more!!

Directions: Take I-75S and merge onto I-20W toward Birmingham. Take Exit 55B toward Lee St/Atl Univ Ctr/Ft. McPherson and merge onto Park Street SW, take 1st left on Lee Street SW, keep right at the fork and continue on Lee Street SW, right on Avon Avenue SW, right on Wyland Dive SW. Home is on the right.

Elementary: Finch
Middle: Sylvan Hills
High: Carver

Built 1947 Approx. 1,386 s/f

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 Wyland Dr SW have any available units?
1136 Wyland Dr SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 Wyland Dr SW have?
Some of 1136 Wyland Dr SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 Wyland Dr SW currently offering any rent specials?
1136 Wyland Dr SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 Wyland Dr SW pet-friendly?
No, 1136 Wyland Dr SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1136 Wyland Dr SW offer parking?
No, 1136 Wyland Dr SW does not offer parking.
Does 1136 Wyland Dr SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 Wyland Dr SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 Wyland Dr SW have a pool?
No, 1136 Wyland Dr SW does not have a pool.
Does 1136 Wyland Dr SW have accessible units?
No, 1136 Wyland Dr SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 Wyland Dr SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 Wyland Dr SW has units with dishwashers.
