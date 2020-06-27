1136 Wyland Dr SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1136 Wyland Drive SW, Atlanta, GA 30310 **NO PETS**



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME



Availability: 7/22/19



Charming Westside Bungalow renovation. You enter this home into a living room/dining room combination with wood floors and recessed lighting. Kitchen has tile floors, Granite counters, white cabinets, tile back splash, breakfast bar, stainless appliances (smooth top electric stove, microwave, dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator), pantry, and access to the back deck. Laundry closet with hook-ups for a stackable washer & dryer. There are two spare bedrooms with wood floors and ceiling fans, full hall bath with file floors, tub/shower combination and linen closet, Master Bedroom is carpeted with ceiling fan and three closets,,and sitting area. Master Bath has tile floors and tub/shower combination. Home is within walking distance to the Beltline, Monday Night Brewery and much more!!



Directions: Take I-75S and merge onto I-20W toward Birmingham. Take Exit 55B toward Lee St/Atl Univ Ctr/Ft. McPherson and merge onto Park Street SW, take 1st left on Lee Street SW, keep right at the fork and continue on Lee Street SW, right on Avon Avenue SW, right on Wyland Dive SW. Home is on the right.



Elementary: Finch

Middle: Sylvan Hills

High: Carver



Built 1947 Approx. 1,386 s/f