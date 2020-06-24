All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1135 Coleman Street SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1135 Coleman Street SW
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 Coleman Street SW

1135 Coleman Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1135 Coleman Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30310
Pittsburgh

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Lot; Off Street Parking; Two Story Great Value (Section 8 Accepted) - OPEN HOUSE
Thursday October 25th 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Section 8 now accepted.

Walk into entry area with large open floorplan downstairs. Dining area and living area open to kitchen. Large back yard. Go up the stairs and enjoy the large jacuzzi tub in the master bedroom. Washer and dryer connections. Popular area with large number of professionals moving into the area. Visit www.trustedhomes.com to apply online and see open house viewing times. Property is automatically removed from the website when a lease is signed, so it is available if it is online.

(RLNE4177122)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Coleman Street SW have any available units?
1135 Coleman Street SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1135 Coleman Street SW currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Coleman Street SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Coleman Street SW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Coleman Street SW is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Coleman Street SW offer parking?
No, 1135 Coleman Street SW does not offer parking.
Does 1135 Coleman Street SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Coleman Street SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Coleman Street SW have a pool?
No, 1135 Coleman Street SW does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Coleman Street SW have accessible units?
No, 1135 Coleman Street SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Coleman Street SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Coleman Street SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Coleman Street SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Coleman Street SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Whitney at Sandy Springs
5555 Roswell Rd
Atlanta, GA 30342
Arium Westside
1000 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Myrtle Street Apartments
921 Myrtle St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Ayla
44 Krog St NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Alexan Buckhead Village
361 Pharr Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Preserve at Dunwoody
8600 Roberts Dr
Atlanta, GA 30350
Landing Square
3378 Greenbriar Pkwy SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Radius Sandy Springs
7700 Colquitt Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus