Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1130 Piedmont Avenue NE

1130 Piedmont Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Piedmont Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30324
Piedmont Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
24hr concierge
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
guest parking
internet access
Beautiful split-level condo located near Piedmont Park in Ansley Above the Park. This bright and cozy 4th & 5th floor 2 bed 2.5 bath will put you in the center of it all. From the main level, the grand spiral staircase leads you to both bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Kitchen complete with marble countertops, subway tile floor & backsplash and Bosch appliances. Amenities include fitness center, community club room, 2 assigned parking spaces, 24-hour concierge, and ample guest parking. Rent includes HOA, Internet, Water & Trash.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE have any available units?
1130 Piedmont Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE have?
Some of 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Piedmont Avenue NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE does offer parking.
Does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Piedmont Avenue NE has units with dishwashers.
