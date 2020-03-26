1130 Piedmont Avenue NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking gym 24hr concierge clubhouse

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge gym parking guest parking internet access

Beautiful split-level condo located near Piedmont Park in Ansley Above the Park. This bright and cozy 4th & 5th floor 2 bed 2.5 bath will put you in the center of it all. From the main level, the grand spiral staircase leads you to both bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. Kitchen complete with marble countertops, subway tile floor & backsplash and Bosch appliances. Amenities include fitness center, community club room, 2 assigned parking spaces, 24-hour concierge, and ample guest parking. Rent includes HOA, Internet, Water & Trash.