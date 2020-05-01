1124 Dekalb Avenue NE

Amenities
- 20' ceiling w/ 2 skylights
- Dual staircases
- Free parking (1-2 spots)
- Newly-built and stained deck
- True loft floor plan: 1 bedroom closed off with french doors, 2 with half walls
- Gas fireplace
- Upgraded appliances, lighting, and windows (energy efficient)
Walk to Marta, the Beltline, Inman Park, Little 5, Edgewood, Candler Park, Cabbagetown, Krog Street, etc. all within 10 minutes.
Ideal for a couple or a small family.
Available on appointments only.
Open to renting it furnished.