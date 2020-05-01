All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated July 1 2019 at 3:05 PM

1124 Dekalb Avenue NE

1124 Dekalb Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Dekalb Avenue Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307
Inman Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
- 20' ceiling w/ 2 skylights
- Dual staircases
- Free parking (1-2 spots)
- Newly-built and stained deck
- True loft floor plan: 1 bedroom closed off with french doors, 2 with half walls
- Gas fireplace
- Upgraded appliances, lighting, and windows (energy efficient)

Walk to Marta, the Beltline, Inman Park, Little 5, Edgewood, Candler Park, Cabbagetown, Krog Street, etc. all within 10 minutes.

Ideal for a couple or a small family.

Available on appointments only.

Open to renting it furnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

