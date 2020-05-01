1124 Dekalb Avenue NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

- 20' ceiling w/ 2 skylights

- Dual staircases

- Free parking (1-2 spots)

- Newly-built and stained deck

- True loft floor plan: 1 bedroom closed off with french doors, 2 with half walls

- Gas fireplace

- Upgraded appliances, lighting, and windows (energy efficient)



Walk to Marta, the Beltline, Inman Park, Little 5, Edgewood, Candler Park, Cabbagetown, Krog Street, etc. all within 10 minutes.



Ideal for a couple or a small family.



Available on appointments only.



Open to renting it furnished.