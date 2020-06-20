All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

112 Vine St North West

112 Vine St NW · No Longer Available
Location

112 Vine St NW, Atlanta, GA 30314
Vine City

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
gym
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
Available June 20th. Restyled and renovated Shotgun bungalow located in Historic Vine City in Downtown Atlanta just steps from the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Back Yard and Centennial Olympic park. The home has been lovingly cared for by the same owner for 12 years. The house is located a 5 minute drive from Georgia Tech and Atlantic Station. A 2-3 minute drive from AUC. A 7 minute walk from Vine City Train Station and a 12 minute walk to the Westside Beltline. The house can be offered unfurnished at 1250 per month or 1650 per month fully furnished including utilities, high speed internet and cable. Walking distance to Urban Perform (Fitness Center), Morehouse, Spelman, AUC, Walmart, Post Office, three Marta stations (Vine City, Ashby and GA DOME), 20 minute walk to Peachtree Street. Very low utilities. This home is perfect for someone looking for a charming renovated historic home at a great price with low utilities conveniently located in downtown Atlanta. You will never find a rental home with as much personality and charm quite like this in the entire City of Atlanta. Rent due on 1st of every month. Owner pays trash and yard maintenance. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Washer/Dryer Included. Viewings are available 5/29 or after 6/8. Please call to schedule at 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Vine St North West have any available units?
112 Vine St North West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 Vine St North West have?
Some of 112 Vine St North West's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Vine St North West currently offering any rent specials?
112 Vine St North West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Vine St North West pet-friendly?
No, 112 Vine St North West is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 112 Vine St North West offer parking?
No, 112 Vine St North West does not offer parking.
Does 112 Vine St North West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 Vine St North West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Vine St North West have a pool?
Yes, 112 Vine St North West has a pool.
Does 112 Vine St North West have accessible units?
No, 112 Vine St North West does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Vine St North West have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Vine St North West does not have units with dishwashers.
