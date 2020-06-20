112 Vine St North West

Amenities

Available June 20th. Restyled and renovated Shotgun bungalow located in Historic Vine City in Downtown Atlanta just steps from the Mercedes Benz Stadium, Home Depot Back Yard and Centennial Olympic park. The home has been lovingly cared for by the same owner for 12 years. The house is located a 5 minute drive from Georgia Tech and Atlantic Station. A 2-3 minute drive from AUC. A 7 minute walk from Vine City Train Station and a 12 minute walk to the Westside Beltline. The house can be offered unfurnished at 1250 per month or 1650 per month fully furnished including utilities, high speed internet and cable. Walking distance to Urban Perform (Fitness Center), Morehouse, Spelman, AUC, Walmart, Post Office, three Marta stations (Vine City, Ashby and GA DOME), 20 minute walk to Peachtree Street. Very low utilities. This home is perfect for someone looking for a charming renovated historic home at a great price with low utilities conveniently located in downtown Atlanta. You will never find a rental home with as much personality and charm quite like this in the entire City of Atlanta. Rent due on 1st of every month. Owner pays trash and yard maintenance. Tenant pays Electric and Water. Washer/Dryer Included. Viewings are available 5/29 or after 6/8. Please call to schedule at 404-609-1996. Agent: Catherine Rohde