111 City View Court NE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM

111 City View Court NE

111 City View Ct NE · No Longer Available
Location

111 City View Ct NE, Atlanta, GA 30308
Old Fourth Ward

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Beautiful new construction in Old 4th Ward. Close to Midtown offices, Ponce City Market, Beltline, Piedmont Park, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. About one mile from GA Tech campus, about 2 miles from Centennial park, Coke, CNN and other attractions. Gorgeous kitchen with great appliances, hardwood floors and 2 car garage. Come see these outstanding new home. Be the First one to Live and enjoy the new house. Roof top for sit out and fantastic skyline view. Separate Bathroom for each Bedroom.

Agent / Owner

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 City View Court NE have any available units?
111 City View Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 City View Court NE have?
Some of 111 City View Court NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 City View Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
111 City View Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 City View Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 111 City View Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 111 City View Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 111 City View Court NE offers parking.
Does 111 City View Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 City View Court NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 City View Court NE have a pool?
No, 111 City View Court NE does not have a pool.
Does 111 City View Court NE have accessible units?
No, 111 City View Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 111 City View Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 City View Court NE has units with dishwashers.

