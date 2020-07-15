All apartments in Atlanta
Atlanta, GA
1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw
Last updated May 16 2019 at 7:13 AM

1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw

1109 Liberty Parkway Northwest
Location

1109 Liberty Parkway Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Bolton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
More pictures coming soon, Come take a tour!

Townhome for rent in the beautiful Liberty Park community in West Midtown.The townhome features 3 bedrooms which have their own full bathrooms and a half bathroom on the main floor. You will also have a front balcony with French doors and a large back elevated deck with a lower patio beneath. A spacious one car garage and a nice driveway. This townhome is a end unit and with only one set of neighbors to the right. All land scape is included and not to mention 24 hour security. The community is awesome to walk with a large dog park and a nice swimming pool for the summer time. You will have hard wood floors in the main level and nice carpet on the other floors in the three level unit. The community is very diverse and minutes away from Atlantic station, Publix, as well as all the attractions of down town living. What’s unique is the subdivision is hidden so you have the best of down town living while maintaining a traditional sense of community. The townhome is zoned for Bolton Academy, Sutton Middle school, and North Atlanta High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw have any available units?
1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw have?
Some of 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw offer parking?
Yes, 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers parking.
Does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw have a pool?
Yes, 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw has a pool.
Does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw have accessible units?
No, 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw has units with dishwashers.
