1109 Liberty Pkwy Nw

Townhome for rent in the beautiful Liberty Park community in West Midtown.The townhome features 3 bedrooms which have their own full bathrooms and a half bathroom on the main floor. You will also have a front balcony with French doors and a large back elevated deck with a lower patio beneath. A spacious one car garage and a nice driveway. This townhome is a end unit and with only one set of neighbors to the right. All land scape is included and not to mention 24 hour security. The community is awesome to walk with a large dog park and a nice swimming pool for the summer time. You will have hard wood floors in the main level and nice carpet on the other floors in the three level unit. The community is very diverse and minutes away from Atlantic station, Publix, as well as all the attractions of down town living. What’s unique is the subdivision is hidden so you have the best of down town living while maintaining a traditional sense of community. The townhome is zoned for Bolton Academy, Sutton Middle school, and North Atlanta High School.