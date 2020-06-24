1086 Natham Drive Southeast

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ANOTHER HOME EXCLUSIVELY MANAGED BY SAPIR REALTY CALL 678-487-7896

*** DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR HOUSING PROGRAMS



Great for relaxation: lovely, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in Atlanta, GA. Close to Atlantic Station and classic restaurants like Lakewood CafÃ© Fish, Wings and Subs and Waffle House. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC.



