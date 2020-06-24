All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 1086 Natham Drive Southeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
1086 Natham Drive Southeast
Last updated March 20 2019 at 9:57 PM

1086 Natham Drive Southeast

1086 Natham Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1086 Natham Drive Southeast, Atlanta, GA 30315
Rebel Valley Forest

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ANOTHER HOME EXCLUSIVELY MANAGED BY SAPIR REALTY CALL 678-487-7896
*** DOES NOT QUALIFY FOR HOUSING PROGRAMS

Great for relaxation: lovely, spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch in Atlanta, GA. Close to Atlantic Station and classic restaurants like Lakewood CafÃ© Fish, Wings and Subs and Waffle House. Building is pet-friendly with central heat/AC.

Disclosure:
All information is believed to be accurate, but changes to the exterior, interior, landscaping, or appliances may have occurred since the photographs were taken, and prices and dates may change without notice. Sapir Realty does not lease homes through Craigslist or other classified advertising.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast have any available units?
1086 Natham Drive Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 1086 Natham Drive Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
1086 Natham Drive Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 Natham Drive Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast offer parking?
No, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast have a pool?
No, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast have accessible units?
No, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 Natham Drive Southeast have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1086 Natham Drive Southeast has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Leonard & The George
275 Memorial Dr SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Peachtree Park Apartments
1000 Peachtree Park Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Highland Walk
701 Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Millworks
1888 Emery St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Highland View Apartments
784 Ponce de Leon Pl NE
Atlanta, GA 30306
The Row at Twenty Sixth
225 26th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30309
Westside Heights
903 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus