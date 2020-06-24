All apartments in Atlanta
1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309
Last updated June 22 2020 at 2:56 PM

1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309

1080 Peachtree St NE · (404) 845-7724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1080 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309
Midtown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
pool
Luxury 2 bedroom rental at 1010! This unit features hardwood floors, custom closet systems, designer lighting and electronic window treatments. The kitchen has premium Bosh stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A large balcony off the living room offers views of Midtown. Amenities include 24hr concierge, resort style pool, large fitness center and club room. This building has a central Midtown location, walking distance to shops, restaurants and Piedmont Park. Washer and dryer included with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 have any available units?
1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 have?
Some of 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 offer parking?
No, 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 does not offer parking.
Does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 have a pool?
Yes, 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 has a pool.
Does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 have accessible units?
No, 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Peachtree St NE Atlanta, GA 30309 does not have units with dishwashers.
