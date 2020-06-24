1080 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309

Amenities
Luxury 2 bedroom rental at 1010! This unit features hardwood floors, custom closet systems, designer lighting and electronic window treatments. The kitchen has premium Bosh stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. A large balcony off the living room offers views of Midtown. Amenities include 24hr concierge, resort style pool, large fitness center and club room. This building has a central Midtown location, walking distance to shops, restaurants and Piedmont Park. Washer and dryer included with lease.