Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning microwave range oven

This 3 bedroom 1 bath house located in the Heart of Midtown is just a short walk to Georgia Tech, Atlantic Station, restaurants and shopping. It is very well maintained with a fenced yard and off street parking. Great in town location near all the attractions. Washer and Dryer included.

Will accept individual leases for rooms, call for details.