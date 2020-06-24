All apartments in Atlanta
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1068 Lena St

1068 Lena Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1068 Lena Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30314
Washington Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
3 Bedroom 2 1/2 ,Antebellum South Style Home Available - NO HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS
Almost 2000 sq ft. Reminiscent of old Antebellum South architecture w/a modern do over, in the Washington Park area of Atlanta. - Accepting Housing Choice. Literally a hop, skip and jump away from Georgia Dome, CNN Studios, Georgia Aquarium, Centennial Olympic Park and Spelman and Morehouse Colleges. Statuesquely painted double porches and 2 car garage adorn the exterior of the home just across from the Washington Park Tennis Ctr. Enter through the front door to an expansive living room dining room area with tall ceilings, crown molding, detailed columns, original hardwood floors, gas fireplace and a multitude of windows. Eat in kitchen fully stocked w/appliances and entrances to side porch and garage. Bedrooms feature wall-to-wall carpeting. Master has trey ceilings, 2 walk in closets and double french doors that lead to the upper porch and an en-suite bath w/double vanity, stand alone shower and jacuzzi tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and fit queen size bedroom suites that share a full sized guest bathroom. This home is for someone of quality and care that takes pride in their home and would like to be close to the happenings in Atlanta. Contact Shannon Washington to set up an appt or for questions text 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com

(RLNE2809746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1068 Lena St have any available units?
1068 Lena St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 1068 Lena St have?
Some of 1068 Lena St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1068 Lena St currently offering any rent specials?
1068 Lena St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1068 Lena St pet-friendly?
No, 1068 Lena St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 1068 Lena St offer parking?
Yes, 1068 Lena St offers parking.
Does 1068 Lena St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1068 Lena St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1068 Lena St have a pool?
No, 1068 Lena St does not have a pool.
Does 1068 Lena St have accessible units?
No, 1068 Lena St does not have accessible units.
Does 1068 Lena St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1068 Lena St does not have units with dishwashers.
