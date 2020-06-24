1068 Lena St

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2 1/2 ,Antebellum South Style Home Available - NO HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHERS

Almost 2000 sq ft. Reminiscent of old Antebellum South architecture w/a modern do over, in the Washington Park area of Atlanta. - Accepting Housing Choice. Literally a hop, skip and jump away from Georgia Dome, CNN Studios, Georgia Aquarium, Centennial Olympic Park and Spelman and Morehouse Colleges. Statuesquely painted double porches and 2 car garage adorn the exterior of the home just across from the Washington Park Tennis Ctr. Enter through the front door to an expansive living room dining room area with tall ceilings, crown molding, detailed columns, original hardwood floors, gas fireplace and a multitude of windows. Eat in kitchen fully stocked w/appliances and entrances to side porch and garage. Bedrooms feature wall-to-wall carpeting. Master has trey ceilings, 2 walk in closets and double french doors that lead to the upper porch and an en-suite bath w/double vanity, stand alone shower and jacuzzi tub. Secondary bedrooms are spacious and fit queen size bedroom suites that share a full sized guest bathroom. This home is for someone of quality and care that takes pride in their home and would like to be close to the happenings in Atlanta. Contact Shannon Washington to set up an appt or for questions text 770-728-3027 or email swashington@brickstonemanagement.com



(RLNE2809746)